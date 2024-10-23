PHOTO: Trapped residents in Albay rescued | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Trapped residents in Albay rescued

ABS-CBN News, Philippine Coast Guard handout
Updated Oct 23, 2024 10:08 PM PHT
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescue a senior citizen and her family from their flooded house after getting trapped in Libon, Albay on Wednesday at the height of tropical storm Kristine's fury. 
