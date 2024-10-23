SAICT: Pagdaan ng convoy ni Quiboloy sa EDSA Busway, hindi otorisado | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
SAICT: Pagdaan ng convoy ni Quiboloy sa EDSA Busway, hindi otorisado
SAICT: Pagdaan ng convoy ni Quiboloy sa EDSA Busway, hindi otorisado
Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 23, 2024 03:11 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Apollo Quiboloy
|
EDSA Busway
|
Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation
|
SAICT
|
Traffic violation
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.