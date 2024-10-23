Reps. Duterte, Nograles undergo hair follicle drug test | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Reps. Duterte, Nograles undergo hair follicle drug test
Reps. Duterte, Nograles undergo hair follicle drug test
Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 23, 2024 05:53 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
Halalan 2025
|
Davao City
|
Paolo Duterte
|
Migs Nograles
|
drug test
|
Margarita Nograles
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.