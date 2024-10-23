MMDA rescue team departs for Bicol Region | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
MMDA rescue team departs for Bicol Region
MMDA rescue team departs for Bicol Region
Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 23, 2024 10:15 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Romando Artes
|
Bicol
|
Marcy Teodoro
|
Marikina
|
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.