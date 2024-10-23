PHOTO: Gearing up for KristinePH | ABS-CBN News



PHOTO: Gearing up for KristinePH

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority personnel check the readiness of rescue equipment at the MMDA office in Pasig City in preparation for possible deployment on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Kristine batters parts of the country. The preparation is part of the agency’s proactive measures to ensure swift deployment and response in flood-prone areas and during emergencies.
