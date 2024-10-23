Garma tinawagan umano ni Duterte matapos tumestigo tungkol sa 'reward system' sa drug war | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Garma tinawagan umano ni Duterte matapos tumestigo tungkol sa 'reward system' sa drug war
Garma tinawagan umano ni Duterte matapos tumestigo tungkol sa 'reward system' sa drug war
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 23, 2024 09:20 PM PHT
Read More:
House quad comm
|
war on drugs
|
Royina Garma
|
Edilberto Leonardo
|
reward system
|
EJK
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
Tagalog News
|
TV Patrol
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.