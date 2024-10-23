Ex-President Duterte doing well, eager to campaign, says son Paolo | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Ex-President Duterte doing well, eager to campaign, says son Paolo
Ex-President Duterte doing well, eager to campaign, says son Paolo
Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 23, 2024 06:37 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Paolo Duterte
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
Duterte
|
politcs
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.