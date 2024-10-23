Comelec welcomes SC ruling on disqualification of several local officials | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Comelec welcomes SC ruling on disqualification of several local officials

Comelec welcomes SC ruling on disqualification of several local officials

Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Halalan 2025
|
Comelec
|
George Garcia
|
Disqualification
|
Supreme Court
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.