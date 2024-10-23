200 women believed to have suffered sexual exploitation at KOJC, says PNP | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

200 women believed to have suffered sexual exploitation at KOJC, says PNP

200 women believed to have suffered sexual exploitation at KOJC, says PNP

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Senate
|
KOJC
|
Apollo Quiboloy
|
crime
|
sexual abuse
|
PNP
|
ANC
|
ANC prmo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.