VP Duterte hinamon ang mga bumabatikos na mambabatas na sumailalim sa neuropsych at drug tests | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
VP Duterte hinamon ang mga bumabatikos na mambabatas na sumailalim sa neuropsych at drug tests
VP Duterte hinamon ang mga bumabatikos na mambabatas na sumailalim sa neuropsych at drug tests
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 22, 2024 09:57 PM PHT
Read More:
Sara Duterte
|
Bongbong Marcos
|
Jesus Crispin Remulla
|
neuro-psychiatric test
|
drug test
|
Imee Marcos
|
Sandro Marcos
|
Tagalog News
|
TV Patrol
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.