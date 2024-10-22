Senate invites ex-Pres. Duterte to war on drugs hearing, assures fairness | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Senate invites ex-Pres. Duterte to war on drugs hearing, assures fairness
Senate invites ex-Pres. Duterte to war on drugs hearing, assures fairness
Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 22, 2024 08:11 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 22, 2024 09:51 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
War on Drugs
|
Senate
|
Chiz Escudero
|
Koko Pimentel
|
extrajudicial killings
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.