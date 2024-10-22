Marcos Jr. thanks PCG for service amid ‘more complex’ challenges | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Marcos Jr. thanks PCG for service amid ‘more complex’ challenges
Marcos Jr. thanks PCG for service amid ‘more complex’ challenges
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 22, 2024 05:15 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
Philippine Coast Guard
|
PCG
|
West Philippine Sea
|
Climate Change
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.