From 133 to 25: DILG chief eyes fewer PNP generals | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

From 133 to 25: DILG chief eyes fewer PNP generals

From 133 to 25: DILG chief eyes fewer PNP generals

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
DILG
|
PNP
|
police
|
Philippine National Police
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
|
Jonvic Remulla
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.