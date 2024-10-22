'A courtesy': No need for medical certificate to excuse Duterte's absence from House hearing | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
'A courtesy': No need for medical certificate to excuse Duterte's absence from House hearing
'A courtesy': No need for medical certificate to excuse Duterte's absence from House hearing
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 22, 2024 05:26 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
House Quad Committee
|
Quad Comm
|
Duterte
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.