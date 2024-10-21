Romulo hopeful for ARAL Law, acknowledges finding tutors to help learners catch up will take time | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Romulo hopeful for ARAL Law, acknowledges finding tutors to help learners catch up will take time
Romulo hopeful for ARAL Law, acknowledges finding tutors to help learners catch up will take time
Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 21, 2024 05:02 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 21, 2024 05:10 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Department of Education
|
Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning Law
|
Roman Romulo
|
Basic Education
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.