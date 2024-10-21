PHOTO: Land rights advocates push for genuine land reforms | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PHOTO: Land rights advocates push for genuine land reforms

PHOTO: Land rights advocates push for genuine land reforms

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Land reform advocates protest along Manila, demanding genuine land reform as the solution to food security in the country, during the 52nd year of the Presidential Decree 27 under President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., on October 21, 2024. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Read More:
Land reform
|
farmers
|
peasants
|
PD 27
|
tenant farmers
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.