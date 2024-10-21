Ilang ospital sa Maynila, puno na ng mga pasyente | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Ilang ospital sa Maynila, puno na ng mga pasyente

Ilang ospital sa Maynila, puno na ng mga pasyente

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
emergency room
|
ward
|
Ospital ng Maynila
|
Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center
|
full capacity
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.