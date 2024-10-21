70 Filipinos repatriated from Lebanon arrive in Manila | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
70 Filipinos repatriated from Lebanon arrive in Manila
70 Filipinos repatriated from Lebanon arrive in Manila
Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 21, 2024 09:16 AM PHT
|
Updated Oct 21, 2024 09:20 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Department of Migrant Workers
|
Hans Leo Cacdac
|
Overseas Filipino Workers
|
Lebanon
|
Beirut
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.