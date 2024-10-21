3 fake NBI agents arrested in Parañaque | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
3 fake NBI agents arrested in Parañaque
3 fake NBI agents arrested in Parañaque
Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 21, 2024 07:50 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
NBI
|
National Bureau of Investigation
|
usurpation of authority
|
fake NBI agent
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.