Paghahain ng kandidatura sa ilang lugar naging matumal sa ika-2 araw ng COC filing | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Paghahain ng kandidatura sa ilang lugar naging matumal sa ika-2 araw ng COC filing

Paghahain ng kandidatura sa ilang lugar naging matumal sa ika-2 araw ng COC filing

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
COC filing
|
Certificate of Candidacy
|
Caloocan
|
Malabon
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.