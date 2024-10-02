Magdalo says may file impeach raps vs Sara Duterte if it wins House seat | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Magdalo says may file impeach raps vs Sara Duterte if it wins House seat
Magdalo says may file impeach raps vs Sara Duterte if it wins House seat
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 02, 2024 02:12 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Comelec
|
COC
|
Commission on Elections
|
House
|
party-list
|
politics
|
certificate of candidacy
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNEws
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.