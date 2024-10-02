Escudero nixes criticism of political families in Senate | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Escudero nixes criticism of political families in Senate
Escudero nixes criticism of political families in Senate
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 02, 2024 05:48 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Senate
|
Chiz Escudero
|
administration
|
Halalan 2025
|
political dynasty
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.