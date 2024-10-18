PHOTO: Supermoon over Iloilo | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Supermoon over Iloilo

PHOTO: Supermoon over Iloilo

ABS-CBN News, courtesy of Arnold Almacen
 | 
Updated Oct 18, 2024 05:03 PM PHT
A super moon is a full moon that coincides with the perigee or the point in the moon's orbit nearest the earth. Super moons are 7% bigger and 15% brighter than a regular full moon.
supermoon
full moon
iloilo
ABSNews
