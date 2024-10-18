PHOTO: Supermoon over Iloilo | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PHOTO: Supermoon over Iloilo
PHOTO: Supermoon over Iloilo
ABS-CBN News, courtesy of Arnold Almacen
Published Oct 18, 2024 03:39 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 18, 2024 05:03 PM PHT
Read More:
supermoon
|
full moon
|
iloilo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.