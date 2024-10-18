PHOTO: Marcos signs learning intervention law | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Marcos signs learning intervention law

PHOTO: Marcos signs learning intervention law

PPA Pool, Noel B. Pabalete
Under the law, the Department of Education (DepEd) will spearhead the ARAL Program, a free national learning intervention program that will tap teachers and para-teachers, and pre-service teachers or those students enrolled in a teacher degree program.
Fernando G. Sepe Jr.
