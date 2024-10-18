FACT CHECK: Walang report ang ABS-CBN tungkol sa isang casino mobile app | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

FACT CHECK: Walang report ang ABS-CBN tungkol sa isang casino mobile app

FACT CHECK: Walang report ang ABS-CBN tungkol sa isang casino mobile app

ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group
 | 
Updated Oct 18, 2024 04:33 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
factcheck

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Stanley Palisada
|
Cong TV
|
ANC news
|
ANC fake report
|
casino
|
gambling app
|
deepfake
|
misinformation
|
disinformation
|
ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.