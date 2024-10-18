3,845 pass October 2024 physician licensure exams | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
3,845 pass October 2024 physician licensure exams
3,845 pass October 2024 physician licensure exams
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 19, 2024 09:17 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
PRC
|
Professional Regulation Commission
|
ABSNews
|
exam results
|
Physician Licensure Examination
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.