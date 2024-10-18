'Ang dami mong oras': Sara Duterte shrugs off Marcos' remark on their 'friendship' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
'Ang dami mong oras': Sara Duterte shrugs off Marcos' remark on their 'friendship'
'Ang dami mong oras': Sara Duterte shrugs off Marcos' remark on their 'friendship'
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 18, 2024 12:06 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 18, 2024 01:45 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Sara Duterte
|
BBM
|
Marcos
|
politics
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.