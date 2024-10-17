'Pathological liar!' House panel takes break as tensions flare over DepEd corruption accusation | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
'Pathological liar!' House panel takes break as tensions flare over DepEd corruption accusation
'Pathological liar!' House panel takes break as tensions flare over DepEd corruption accusation
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 17, 2024 08:21 PM PHT
Read More:
Department of Education
|
Epimaco Densing
|
Johnny Pimentel
|
House of Representatives
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.