Panibagong batch ng mga OFW mula Lebanon, nakauwi na | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Panibagong batch ng mga OFW mula Lebanon, nakauwi na
Panibagong batch ng mga OFW mula Lebanon, nakauwi na
Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 17, 2024 09:15 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 17, 2024 09:23 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Lebanon
|
OWWA
|
DMW
|
Department of Migrant Workers
|
OFW
|
overseas Filipino workers
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.