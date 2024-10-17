Panibagong batch ng mga OFW mula Lebanon, nakauwi na | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Panibagong batch ng mga OFW mula Lebanon, nakauwi na

Panibagong batch ng mga OFW mula Lebanon, nakauwi na

Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 17, 2024 09:23 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Lebanon
|
OWWA
|
DMW
|
Department of Migrant Workers
|
OFW
|
overseas Filipino workers
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.