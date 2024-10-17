Local data a 'must' for resilience to disasters: DENR | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Local data a 'must' for resilience to disasters: DENR

Local data a 'must' for resilience to disasters: DENR

Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
APMCDRR
|
UNDRR
|
DENR
|
risk communication
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.