House panel chair hopes OVP, DepEd officers attend next hearings | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
House panel chair hopes OVP, DepEd officers attend next hearings
House panel chair hopes OVP, DepEd officers attend next hearings
Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 17, 2024 09:30 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 17, 2024 09:59 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability
|
Office of the Vice President
|
Department of Education
|
Sara Duterte
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.