Higit 1,000 pulis na may kamag-anak na kandidato, inalis muna sa pwesto | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Higit 1,000 pulis na may kamag-anak na kandidato, inalis muna sa pwesto
Higit 1,000 pulis na may kamag-anak na kandidato, inalis muna sa pwesto
Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 17, 2024 07:00 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
PNP
|
Philippine National Police
|
2025 elections
|
Halalan 2025
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.