CHR welcomes new information in House drug war probe | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
CHR welcomes new information in House drug war probe
CHR welcomes new information in House drug war probe
Rose Carmelle Lacuata, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 17, 2024 05:43 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
CHR
|
Commission on Human Rights
|
drug war
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
extrajudicial killings
|
human rights
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.