Another DepEd official claims receiving envelopes during Duterte tenure | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Another DepEd official claims receiving envelopes during Duterte tenure
Another DepEd official claims receiving envelopes during Duterte tenure
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 17, 2024 04:59 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 17, 2024 05:17 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Resty Osias
|
Sara Duterte
|
Gloria Mercado
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.