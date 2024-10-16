Why using personal experiences is just as effective in communicating risks and early warning | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Why using personal experiences is just as effective in communicating risks and early warning
Why using personal experiences is just as effective in communicating risks and early warning
Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 16, 2024 04:27 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
APMCDRR
|
UNDRR
|
early warning
|
risk communication
|
disaster
|
DRR
|
ABSNews
|
climate change
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.