More than 500 Filipinos set to return from Lebanon soon: DMW | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
More than 500 Filipinos set to return from Lebanon soon: DMW
More than 500 Filipinos set to return from Lebanon soon: DMW
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 16, 2024 04:07 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Department of Migrant Workers
|
Hans Leo Cacdac
|
Lebanon
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.