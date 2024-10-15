Sandiganbayan denies plea of former NEDA official over supposed delay in community service | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Sandiganbayan denies plea of former NEDA official over supposed delay in community service

Sandiganbayan denies plea of former NEDA official over supposed delay in community service

Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Sandiganbayan
|
Jose Romeo Escandor
|
community service
|
ABSNews
|
anc promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.