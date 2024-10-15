PHOTO: PISTON urges government to regulate oil price adjustments | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: PISTON urges government to regulate oil price adjustments

PHOTO: PISTON urges government to regulate oil price adjustments

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Members of the transport group PISTON hold a protest at a gasoline station in Quezon City on October 15, 2024, against the latest round of fuel price hikes imposed by oil companies.
ABS-CBN News
ABS-CBN News
