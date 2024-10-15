Marcos calls for stronger int’l legal frameworks on disaster prevention, response | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Marcos calls for stronger int’l legal frameworks on disaster prevention, response
Marcos calls for stronger int’l legal frameworks on disaster prevention, response
Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 15, 2024 12:54 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
disaster
|
calamity
|
Marcos Jr
|
Bongbong Marcos
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.