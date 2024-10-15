PHOTO: Indonesian Navy ship arrives in Manila | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PHOTO: Indonesian Navy ship arrives in Manila

PHOTO: Indonesian Navy ship arrives in Manila

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
The Indonesian Navy's training ship, KRI Bima Suci, arrives for a four-day goodwill visit in the port of Manila on October 15, 2024. The visit of one of the largest tall ships in the world to the country is part of the year-long celebration commemorating the 75th anniversary of Indonesia-Philippines diplomatic relations this year. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Read More:
Indonesia Navy
|
KRI Brima Suci
|
Indonesia
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.