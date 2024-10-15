Immigration confirms Roque’s wife left PH in early September | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Immigration confirms Roque’s wife left PH in early September
Immigration confirms Roque’s wife left PH in early September
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 15, 2024 04:47 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Mylah Roque
|
Bureau of Immigration
|
Harry Roque
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.