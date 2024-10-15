House to look into possible use of intel funds in alleged reward system for drug war: Fernandez | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
House to look into possible use of intel funds in alleged reward system for drug war: Fernandez
House to look into possible use of intel funds in alleged reward system for drug war: Fernandez
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 15, 2024 07:22 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Quad Committee
|
intel funds
|
reward system
|
drug war
|
killings
|
ABSNews
|
war on drugs
|
EJKs
|
Rodrigo Duterte
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.