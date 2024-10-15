Campaign strategist: Social media following not enough for influencers to win, substance needed | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Campaign strategist: Social media following not enough for influencers to win, substance needed
Campaign strategist: Social media following not enough for influencers to win, substance needed
Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 15, 2024 10:43 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
content creators
|
influencers
|
election
|
2025 elections
|
Halalan 2025
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.