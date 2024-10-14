Vico Sotto dissuades constituents from organizing politician-centered events | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Vico Sotto dissuades constituents from organizing politician-centered events
Vico Sotto dissuades constituents from organizing politician-centered events
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 14, 2024 09:22 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Vico Sotto
|
Pasig City
|
State of the City Address
|
SOCA
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.