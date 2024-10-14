UP prof: 'Influencers' eyeing gov't posts must be clear on issues | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

UP prof: 'Influencers' eyeing gov't posts must be clear on issues

UP prof: 'Influencers' eyeing gov't posts must be clear on issues

Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
content creators
|
influencers
|
election
|
Halalan 2025
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.