UN nagbabala laban sa epekto ng 'extreme weather events' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
UN nagbabala laban sa epekto ng 'extreme weather events'
UN nagbabala laban sa epekto ng 'extreme weather events'
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 14, 2024 07:50 PM PHT
Read More:
Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction
|
APMCDRR 2024
|
weather
|
climate change
|
disaster resilience
|
United Nations
|
extreme weather events
|
Department of Defense
|
Department of Environment and Natural Resources
|
Tagalog News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.