Reducing livelihood losses still a challenge in climate adaptation: UN Rep | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Reducing livelihood losses still a challenge in climate adaptation: UN Rep
Reducing livelihood losses still a challenge in climate adaptation: UN Rep
Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 14, 2024 04:48 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
DENR
|
APMCDRR 2025
|
UNDRR
|
disaster risk reduction
|
disaster
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.