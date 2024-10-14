PhilHealth increases dialysis coverage to almost P1 million per year | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PhilHealth increases dialysis coverage to almost P1 million per year

PhilHealth increases dialysis coverage to almost P1 million per year

Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
PhilHealth
|
kidney dialysis
|
benefits
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.