PHOTO: Fire-fighting!

PHOTO: Fire-fighting!

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 14, 2024 06:28 PM PHT
Students check out activities at the Bureau of Fire Protection's Fire Square Roadshow at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall in Pasay City on Monday.
Read More:
Bureau of Fire Protection
|
BFP-Fire Square Roadshow
|
APMCDRR
|
ABSNews
