Emergency vehicle bumangga sa mga motorsiklo, sasakyan sa EDSA; 3 sugatan | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Emergency vehicle bumangga sa mga motorsiklo, sasakyan sa EDSA; 3 sugatan

Emergency vehicle bumangga sa mga motorsiklo, sasakyan sa EDSA; 3 sugatan

Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Tagalog news
|
EDSA
|
accident
|
Ortigas
|
karambola
|
motorcycle
|
emergency vehicles
|
road accident
|
traffic
|
commute
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.